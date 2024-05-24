Raymond James Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.03.

IMG stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.51. 1,570,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,804. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

