Brokers Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.62 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.80. 252,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,646. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $348.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.92 and a 200 day moving average of $237.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $45,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

