Brokers Offer Predictions for CAE Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Scotiabank reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.70.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.39. 164,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,536. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.45. CAE has a 12-month low of C$23.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.