Analysts Offer Predictions for Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HRX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE HRX traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.40. 14,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$787.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$13.09 and a 52-week high of C$23.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.23.

About Héroux-Devtek

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.