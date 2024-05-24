Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAHC. StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,948. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $746.01 million, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.63. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 166,776 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

