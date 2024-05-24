Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.
ArcelorMittal Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE MT traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,205. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.93.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 48.31%.
Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
