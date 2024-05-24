Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HRX. National Bankshares raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE HRX traded up C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.40. 14,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,146. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$13.09 and a 12 month high of C$23.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$787.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

About Héroux-Devtek

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.