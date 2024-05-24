Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,325 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 140,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

