King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 23,388 FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $117.25. 8,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.32. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $133.64.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $2,620,054.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,502,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,781,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $2,620,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,502,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,781,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,720 shares of company stock worth $15,883,077. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

