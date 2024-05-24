Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $141.54. The stock had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,770 shares of company stock valued at $25,047,308. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

