Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Greif were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Greif by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Greif Price Performance

Greif stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,211.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $132,555.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $690,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,211.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,934 shares of company stock worth $2,864,352 and have sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

