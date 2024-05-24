Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,089 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,153. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. 185,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

