DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.17. The company had a trading volume of 609,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,057,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,698 shares of company stock worth $56,026,819. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

