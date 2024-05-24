iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,679 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.13. 6,966,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,774,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

