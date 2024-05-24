EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $39,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,947,709 shares in the company, valued at $803,316,229.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $39,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,947,709 shares in the company, valued at $803,316,229.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,146 shares of company stock valued at $17,892,301 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,102. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

