WBI Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WBI Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,040 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $502,585,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.04. 679,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.66. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.48%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

