WBI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,423 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $72.75. 535,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,016. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.