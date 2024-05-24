WBI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,423 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sysco Price Performance
Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $72.75. 535,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,016. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
