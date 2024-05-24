WBI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 947 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,480,000 after acquiring an additional 93,984 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.12. 280,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,912. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.50 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

