WBI Investments LLC Invests $254,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

