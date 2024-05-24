TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,904,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,600. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 72,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,325. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

