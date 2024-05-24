WBI Investments LLC Sells 760 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WBI Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $12.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $745.24. 412,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,263. The company has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $747.20 and a 200 day moving average of $730.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $517.80 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

