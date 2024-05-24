Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 339.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. 402,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,377. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

