Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 5,021 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IMO stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.22. 40,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,561. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.98 and a 1 year high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

