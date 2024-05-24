Insider Buying: Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF) Director Purchases 1,600 Shares of Stock

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) Director Sandy Luke Loutitt bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$13,440.00.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

BCF stock remained flat at C$8.71 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.98. Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$8.95 price target on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

