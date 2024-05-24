NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.86. NuScale Power shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 823,012 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,899 shares of company stock worth $590,771. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 204,505 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

