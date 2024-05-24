International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Gap Up to $44.16

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.16, but opened at $45.34. International Paper shares last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 2,455,859 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $334,570 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Paper by 19.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

