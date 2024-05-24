Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Sanofi by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,553. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.