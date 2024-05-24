Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,751 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Chewy by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 675,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 498,753 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 73,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,223,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Chewy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 204.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

