Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 355.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,492 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 229,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,448,000 after purchasing an additional 90,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $8,160,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $1,349,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. 114,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,595. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 384.63%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

