Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,641 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in DaVita by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DaVita by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.09. 258,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,781. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $145.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

