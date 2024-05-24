Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.18 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,516 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,360. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

