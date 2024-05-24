Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.82. 214,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,096. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.54.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

