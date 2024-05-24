Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 62 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 62 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $283,114,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after purchasing an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,786,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after buying an additional 319,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %
NOC traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.82. 83,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.33.
Northrop Grumman Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
