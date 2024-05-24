Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $57.97. 1,181,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

