Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. 323,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,203. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

