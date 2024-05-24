Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $264.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,572. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.07 and a 200-day moving average of $250.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

