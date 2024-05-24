Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,287 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 140.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $12,115,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $21,670,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $2,458,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 51,084,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,920,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

