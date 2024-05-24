Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,400 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 294,932 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 279,978 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 21.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 189,527 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 149,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 238,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,612. The company has a market capitalization of $502.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HOUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

