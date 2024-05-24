Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after purchasing an additional 216,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $217,529,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,721,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,542 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,634,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 120,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,070. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

