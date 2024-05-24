Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 570 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %
Citigroup stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,676,993. The company has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
