Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.87 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $117.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,474. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.31.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.