Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.97 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 273.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $151.73. 192,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

