Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.74. The company had a trading volume of 451,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

