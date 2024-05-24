Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after buying an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after acquiring an additional 686,847 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 368,778 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6,599.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 147,165 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Novartis by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.40. 401,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,097. The company has a market capitalization of $205.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

