Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.01. 218,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

