Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 386,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,774,000 after buying an additional 342,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $216.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,765. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

