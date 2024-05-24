Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $2 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 92,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.33. 5,008,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,642,529. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.92. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.