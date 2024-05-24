Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,335 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.43. 156,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

