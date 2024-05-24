494 Shares in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Acquired by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 842,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in 1st Source by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 439,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 1st Source by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $39,206.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

