Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $394,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.00. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.49. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

